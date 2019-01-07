In pics: frozen waterfall at Wangtiane scenic spot in NE China's Jilin

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/7 11:43:08

The combination photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


 

People visit the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows a frozen creek in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


 

A visitor takes photos of the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)


 

People visit the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows icicles hung on cliffs in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)


 

People visit the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)


 

People visit the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


 

