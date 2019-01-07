In pics: frozen waterfall at Wangtiane scenic spot in NE China's Jilin

The combination photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

People visit the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows a frozen creek in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A visitor takes photos of the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

People visit the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows icicles hung on cliffs in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

People visit the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

People visit the frozen waterfall in Wangtiane scenic spot in Changbai County, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)