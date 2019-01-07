Huawei unveils a new CPU chipset, boosting core technology advancement in China

William Xu, board director and chief marketing officer of Huawei, shows the new CPU chipset to the audience. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

China's Huawei Technologies unveiled its latest core chipset central processing unit (CPU) on Monday to empower its products and networks, a move which will accelerate the achievement of self-sufficiency in the domestic chip-making sector.The latest processor is based on the Arm architecture -- one of a family of CPUs -- which is claimed to be the chipset with the industry's highest performance to meet diversified processing demand, William Xu, board director and chief marketing officer of the company, told a launch event at its headquarters in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province."The new CPU will mainly be used in servers and for cloud computing," Xu said, noting that the chipset is designed for an artificial intelligence society with all things inter-connected.While US tech giant Intel taking a large market share of the CPU sector, Huawei stepping up efforts to advance core technologies by reiterating global collaboration at this point has deeper implications, which also sets an example for the domestic chip-making industry, analysts said."Server chipset is fundamental to building connected systems and cloud computing services, so by making breakthroughs in this domain will help the Chinese company become much more dominant in core chipset sector," Xiang Ligang, chief executive of telecom industry news site cctime.com, told the Global Times on Monday.Huawei also stressed on Monday that it will continue to work with global partners in the spirit of openness, collaboration, and shared success, in spite of rising geopolitical pressure that has partly barred the Chinese company from some foreign markets.Huawei released the new chipset, which may serve to ease the concerns of some of its customers, Liu Kun, a veteran industry analyst, told the Global Times. "The Chinese company is trying to tell the outside world not to be afraid of a possible US crackdown, and it is capable of ensuring the supply of its servers and equipment," he said.