Tesla to break ground on Gigafactory in China, aims production by yearend

US electric vehicle firm Tesla Inc is set to break ground on its Gigafactory in Shanghai on Monday, aiming to ramp up construction of its first plant outside of the US as the company has suffered a dramatic sales drop in the Chinese market in recent months.



Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is in Shanghai to attend the groundbreaking ceremony, said on Twitter that the company is aiming to finish initial construction this summer and start production of the Model 3 cars by the end of the year. The plant will reach peak volumes in 2020, Musk said.



Tesla is betting on the $2 billion Gigafactory in Shanghai to expand its footprint in the world's largest market, where the US firm is facing strong competition from Chinese and other foreign carmakers eager to tap into the rapidly rising electric vehicle segment.



But a recent trip to the site of the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai's Lingang industrial zone by the Global Times found that construction activities were dormant and some analysts say that Tesla needs nothing less than a miracle to deliver cars as scheduled.



Tesla is already facing sharp sales drops in the Chinese market due to rising competition and tariffs stemming from a trade war between China and the US.



Tesla's sales in China plunged 70 percent year-on-year to just 211 vehicles in October, following a 37 percent drop in the third quarter, according to media reports, citing data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.



Tesla's sales woes in the Chinese market, along with other downbeat news, have dragged down its stock prices this year. In the first two trading days of the year, Tesla's stock dropped 9.7 percent before climbing 5.77 percent on Friday.





