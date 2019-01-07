Inner Mongolia greets peak tourism season in winter

A herdsman drives horses on the snow-covered grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2019. Inner Mongolia greets a peak tourism season in winter recently. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)

Herdsmen drive horses on the snow-covered grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2019. Inner Mongolia greets a peak tourism season in winter recently. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)

Herdsmen drive horses on the snow-covered grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2019. Inner Mongolia greets a peak tourism season in winter recently. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A herdsman drives horses on the snow-covered grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2019. Inner Mongolia greets a peak tourism season in winter recently. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A herdsman drives horses on the snow-covered grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2019. Inner Mongolia greets a peak tourism season in winter recently. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A herdsman drives horses on the snow-covered grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2019. Inner Mongolia greets a peak tourism season in winter recently. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)

A herdsman drives horses on the snow-covered grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2019. Inner Mongolia greets a peak tourism season in winter recently. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)

A herdsman drives horses on the snow-covered grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2019. Inner Mongolia greets a peak tourism season in winter recently. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Horses run on the snow-covered grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2019. Inner Mongolia greets a peak tourism season in winter recently. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)