Construction underway on Chongli rail link for Beijing 2022

Construction on a high-speed railway linking Beijing with Chongli district of Zhangjiakou city is underway, local authorities said on Monday.



Chongli is located in the northwest of Hebei Province, some 220 kilometers away from Beijing, and will play host to all skiing and biathlon events at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.



In addition to the Chongli line, another high-speed rail link currently under construction will take passengers from Zhangjiakou city's Xiahuayuan North Station to Taizicheng Station in Chongli, which is close to the athletes' village.



"We are prepared to tackle both the technical challenges and the inclement weather," said Cui Shuangjie, project manager of the Chongli railway.



Upon completion of the railway, travel time between Beijing and Chongli will be reduced to just under one hour.

