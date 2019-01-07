Chinese prefecture bans releasing exotic fish at water source

Chinese authorities have permanently banned the releasing of exotic fish species at a major river source area in the northwestern Qinghai Province.



The government of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture has issued a notice that bans individuals or groups from releasing fish foreign to public water sources, such as major rivers and their tributaries, lakes, and reservoirs. The ban became effective on Jan. 1.



Yushu is located in the southern part of Qinghai, where the Sanjiangyuan (Three-River-Source) lies. The area is home to the headwaters of three major rivers: the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang (Mekong).



In recent years, there were several cases of local herdsmen and visitors to the area releasing carps and crucians into the water, threatening the water quality and the local eco-system.



Local authorities will enhance supervision over aquaculture activities.



Anyone that violates the law will be punished accordingly.

