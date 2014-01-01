Sleeping pill contributed to Rooney’s arrest: spokesman

Former England captain Wayne Rooney's US arrest last month for public intoxication resulted from mixing prescribed medication and alcohol, a spokesman told British media on Sunday.



Court records obtained by Washington ABC 7 News and The Athletic showed that the former Manchester United star, who now plays for DC United in Major League Soccer, was arrested by police at Dulles International Airport, located the northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, on December 16.



Rooney, who was returning from a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, was charged with misdemeanor public intoxication and swearing in Loudon County, Virginia, and released on his own recognizance before paying a $25 fine and court costs on Friday.



"During the flight Wayne took a prescribed amount of sleeping tablets mixed with some alcohol consumption and consequently was disorientated on arrival," his spokesman said.



"He was approached by ­police who arrested him on a minor misdemeanor charge.



"He received a statutory automatic fine and was released shortly afterwards at the airport. The matter is now at an end.



"Wayne would like to put on record his appreciation for the manner he was treated by all involved."



DC United said they were aware of the reports of Rooney's arrest in a statement issued to US media.



"We understand the media's interest in this matter but believe this is a private matter for Wayne that DC United will ­handle internally," the club said.



