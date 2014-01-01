Indian scientists slam ancient Hindu ‘stem cell’ claim

The organizers of a major Indian science conference distanced themselves Sunday from speakers who used the prestigious event to dismiss Albert Einstein's discoveries and claim ancient Hindus invented stem cell research.



The Indian Scientific Congress Association expressed "serious concern" as the unorthodox remarks aired by prominent academics at its ­annual conference attracted condemnation and ridicule.



The distinguished gathering of Indian researchers and scientists hosts Nobel laureates, but in recent years has seen Hindu mythology and faith-based theories edging onto the agenda.



At this year's congress, the head of a southern Indian university cited an ancient Hindu text as proof that stem cell research was discovered on the subcontinent thousands of years ago.



"We had 100 Kauravas from one mother because of stem cell and test tube technology," said G. Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor at Andhra



University, referring to a story from the Hindu epic Mahabharata.



Rao, who was addressing school children and scientists at the event, also said a demon king from another centuries-old Hindu epic had two dozen aircraft and a network of landing strips in modern-day Sri Lanka.



"Hindu Lord Vishnu used guided missiles known as 'Vishnu Chakra' and chased moving targets," added the professor of inorganic chemistry. Event organizers tried to hose down the remarks, saying it was "unfortunate" that the prestigious event had been derailed by controversy.



Another speaker, a scientist from a university in southern Tamil Nadu state, also raised eyebrows by questioning the breakthroughs of Isaac Newton and Einstein.



India is no stranger to prominent figures debasing science or citing ancient Hindu texts like the Puranas and Vedas as ironclad evidence of the country's technological prowess. India's minister for higher education, Satyapal Singh, last year said Charles Darwin's theory of evolution was wrong, and vowed to change the national school curriculum to reflect that.





