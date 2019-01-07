Football fanatics living it up on San Jose billboard

Diehard sports fans often go to great lengths to show their allegiance but some college football supporters took their loyalty to new heights in San Jose.



As part of an ESPN contest, two fans have been living on a 14-meter-high billboard since December 26.



Nancy Volland and Llyas Ross were given a tent and sleeping bag for their stay on billboard platform.



Nancy Volland, 59, said her time on the narrow platform had flown by but has not been without challenges.



"It's not like camping in the woods," Volland told Reuters.



Ross, a 39-year-old US Army veteran wanted to show his devotion to Alabama, but it's been a long two weeks.



"I am so ready to get off this billboard," Ross told Reuters.



Reuters

