Celebrating Epiphany in Portugal with drums, drinks and cigarettes for kids

Bagpipes, drums, and kids smoking cigarettes: people in the village of Vale de Salgueiro, which lies in a Celtic region of Portugal, have been celebrating the festival of Epiphany in this fashion for generations.



Parents encourage their children, some as young as five-years-old, to light up during the two days of the holiday, a tradition whose origins are not entirely clear.



"We don't know when or how this tradition got started," said village mayor Carlos Cadavez. "But we have a resident aged 101 years who says it was already like that at the time of her parents," he said.



Local priest Julio Gomes said Catholic and pagan rites were perfectly normal here, but said the practice is "a little odd."



"The people of the village know that tobacco is bad for your health," said Jose Ribeirinha, who has written a book about the tradition.



The villagers talked, danced, drank and smoked until the small hours of Sunday morning.



AFP

