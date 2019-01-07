Sandra Oh Photo: IC

Bohemian Rhapsody pulled a major upset at the close of the Golden Globes on Sunday, taking home the final two top prizes to put itself into the Oscars conversation along with Green Book and Roma.On a night of wins for movies representing minorities, two awards favorites about white people - Dick Cheney biopic Vice and musical romance A Star is Born - all but struck out, with each picking up just one trophy in the run-up to the all-important Oscars on February 24.Bohemian Rhapsody - which charts the rise of British rock group Queen - picked up best actor for Rami Malek, who plays legendary frontman Freddie Mercury. It also bagged the biggest movie award of the night - best drama."I am beyond moved. My heart is pounding out of my chest right now," said Malek, whose list of people to thank included the Queen singer, who died in 1991."Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous."The two trophies were the final prizes in a ceremony that had been expected to be a consecration for A Star is Born - starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the age-old Hollywood fable of an ailing performer and his muse - which went into the night with five nods.Star had to content itself with a statuette for best song, which went to Gaga and writing partner Mark Ronson, while Christian Bale - who plays Cheney - picked up the solo gong for Vice.Civil rights dramedy Green Book was the numerical winner - if not the prestige player - picking up awards for best comedy movie, best supporting actor Mahershala Ali and best screenplay.The boozy gala at the Beverly Hilton also recognized Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, a cinematic ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, with best director and foreign film honors, while seven movies bagged one statuette each."Cinema at its best builds bridges to other cultures," Cuaron told the audience. "We need to understand how much we have in common."Under an azure southern California sky, Tinseltown's A-listers worked the red carpet with last year's gender politics still very much in mind.Many wore "Time's Up" bracelets in a nod to the movement for sexual equality in the workplace that grabbed the headlines 12 months ago as the industry faced a reckoning about rampant harassment and abuse.Hosting the Globes were comedian Andy Samberg and actress Sandra Oh, who made history as the first Asian woman to have presented a major awards show while also taking home her second Globe for Killing Eve.As the only awards show where alcohol is served, the evening is usually more colorful than showbiz's other big nights.But the presenters set the tone for a less edgy affair than in previous years with a relatively tame opening that gave more time to complimenting the nominees than assailing them with roast-style jokes.Samberg paid tribute to the diversity among the slate of films up for awards, singling out If Beale Street Could Talk, whose star Regina King took home best supporting actress honors, as well as Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians, which went home empty-handed."And they are not just here tonight because they resonated with audiences Hollywood often ignores," he said."They are here because they told stories that resonated with everyone. And that is truly a beautiful thing."King vowed that, for the next two years, she would only produce projects that employ 50 percent women, exclaiming: "Time's Up times two!""And I just challenge anyone out there - anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries - I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same," she said.Over on Chinese social media, Chinese netizens cheered for Oh.Even Chinese mainland actor Lin Yongjian "liked" the post announcing the news of her win on Sina Weibo. Because of the two's similar appearance, it has been a long-running joke in China that Oh may be Lin's long-lost sister.In China, where pale skin and big eyes are considered the standards of beauty and screens are often dominated by young good-looking "fresh meat" idols who are often criticized for poor acting ability, Oh's win was seen also as a win for talent over looks."As an actor, what really matters is ability not appearance… I believe if people saw her ability, there wouldn't be so many people discussing her appearance," netizen Xia Mu posted on Sina Weibo.Xia told the Global Times that he began watching Grey's Anatomy, which Oh starred on, by accident, but that he couldn't help but binge the next 10 seasons after that."Through Oh's character of Yang, I came to realize she is a great actress. And maybe also because there are only a few Asian actors in US and European dramas, I paid more attention to her," Xia said."She deserves what she won."