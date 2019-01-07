HOME >>
Cop's dinner date helps nab two loudmouth drug addicts at restaurant
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/7 17:43:40
Cops catch the loudmouth drug addicts. Source: Pear Video
A police officer in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province got a lucky break on a case he was working on while he was on a date with his girlfriend.
Officer Li Hong had apparently had a rough day trying to track down a known drug addict. In the afternoon, he had gone to an apartment looking for a man surnamed Zhao, but he wasn't there.
Zhao had been ordered to attend a drug rehab center four times, but was once again AWOL.
After his frustrating day shift, Li invited his girlfriend out to dinner. As they settled into their meal, the cop overheard two men at a nearby table boasting about their exploits.
Li realized they were talking about the apartment he had visited that afternoon looking for Zhao.
Somehow Li got his girlfriend to ascertain that the man at the next table was indeed named Zhou.
Li texted his colleagues on Wechat for backup. "Both Zhao and his friend surnamed Wang tested positive and we detained them," Li told Pear Video.
"It seems a police officer's girlfriend can't be underestimated," said one of many net users who commented on the incident on Weibo.
The posting didn't explain what charges the two men are facing or if internal drug possession is a crime.
