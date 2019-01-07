New Clark City spells golden era for Chinese, Philippine cooperation

A view of Clark Air Base Entrance. Photo: Zhao Long/ GT

Although it's still just a project under development in Capas, Tarlac, the Philippines, New Clark City is attracting investment from China with the hope of becoming a new commercial hub that could bring new revenue streams for both the Chinese and Philippine economies.During a recent visit, the Global Times found that the UDENNA Group, owned by Chinese businessman Huang Shuxian, bought the land two years ago and is planning to invest $5 billion over the next 10 years. Office buildings, sports centers, hotels, casinos and other facilities are also expected to be built in the new commercial hub.UDENNA is among many Chinese projects that have been coming to New Clark City since President Rodrigo Duterte's development plan was announced. In November 2018, 29 economic cooperation deals were signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Manila, including the Sarangani Rehab Center and the Pasig River Bridge project.The most notable of the deals was a $2 billion industrial park project in partnership with China Construction Engineering Corp. Vivencio B. Dizon, CEO of the Base Conversion and Development Authority in the Philippines, told the Global Times that the planning of the industrial park has started, and there is a good chance that Chinese and Philippine companies will cooperate and invest together. The Chinese investors aspire 1,000 hectares of land for the construction of the park, while the Philippines can currently provide only 300 to 500 hectares, so the specific location has not been finalized.The enthusiasm to invest is closely associated with the Duterte government's plan to build a new political and economic center near Manila under the slogan "Build, build, build."Of the total investment received by the Philippines in 2018, 48.7 billion yuan ($7.1 billion) was from China, up from 575.8 million yuan a year earlier.And, the wave of Chinese investment has caused some suspicions over China's intentions, with some even claiming the plan is to hand over Philippine territory to China.Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana said that such claims are unfounded. In an interview with the Global Times, he said the investments by China are purely economic in nature."We are open to Chinese investors," Dizon said. "It's not like they can take our land to Beijing, can they?" The Department of Trade and Industry will continue to welcome Chinese investors to explore and unleash the potential of New Clark City.