'PhD dads' teach primary pupils

Fathers with doctorate degrees are being invited to teach their children and their classmates in an East China primary school, leading other parents to complain about unequal education opportunities.
The school in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province gained fame recently for its "Dr. Dad" program, which invites fathers with PhDs to give lectures about their research in a manner the pupils can understand.
The school is located near the campuses of a number of well-respected universities including Nanjing University. In 2018 there were 194 PhDs with children enrolled in the school, including 133 fathers and 61 mothers. It's not known if any of the mothers with PhDs have asked to participate in the Dr. Dad program, but 12 "excellent father-teachers" were featured on the school's Wechat account. They taught classes in Japanese, biology and geography.
These kids are winning from the start line, many netizens commented.