South Sudan starts registration of foreigners to curb crime

South Sudan government said on Monday it has started registration of all foreign nationals living in the country in a bid to deter cross-border crime. John Akot Maluth, head of Nationality and Immigration department in the Ministry of Interior, said they will screen and register foreigners to curb illegal immigrants in a period of three months. "We are asking foreigners to come to the designated centers for screening," said Maluth at a press conference in Juba. He disclosed that foreigners with legal documents will be pardoned and those without will be documented. South Sudan shares border with neighboring countries including Sudan, Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya and DR Congo. Over two million South Sudanese are living as refugees in these countries and others have been displaced since conflict erupted in the East African country in December 2013. South Sudan warring parties signed the revitalized peace agreement in September which has ushered in normalcy and fresh hope of peace.

