Nation vows to step up IPR protection amid US trade talks

Photo: VCG

China's top authority on intellectual property rights (IPR) said on Monday that it will step up protection of IPR and crack down on IPR violations in 2019, as work in this area faces "new trends and new challenges."The State Intellectual Property Office of China (SIPO) said in a statement that China will work to improve efficiency in its IPR oversight, enhance protection of IPR, crack down on illegal activities and deepen global collaboration in IPR protection."[We] must fully realize the new trends and new challenges facing the work in IPR, fulfill the mission and rise to the responsibility," Zhang Mao, director of the SIPO, told a meeting of officials.China's record in IPR protection has faced harsh criticism by foreign governments in recent years, and IPR are a major issue at the center of trade tensions between China and the US. The SIPO's statement coincided with the start of a new round of trade negotiations between Chinese and US officials in Beijing on Monday.Media reports have speculated that IPR protection will be among the topics to be discussed at the negotiations.While China has pushed back at foreign criticism and highlighted its progress in IPR protection, the statement from the SIPO could be viewed as a positive response from China to US concerns, Zhao Zhanling, an analyst at the Center for IPR Studies in China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times."It can be read as sign that China is being serious about addressing the issue," Zhao said, and "taking very serious steps to ensure other countries of its determination."