China's manufacturing upgrade makes progress in 2018, but innovation and research need more investment in 2019

China made significant progress in its manufacturing transformation and upgrading in 2018, but this year it needs to address shortfalls in its practical technology innovation and basic research capacity, said analysts.It's essential to create a good environment for scientific innovation so that the country could sail through the upcoming crucial years, they said."High-technology industries accounted for about 15 to 20 percent of China's overall GDP growth in 2018, which was fairly considerable," Yuan Fuhua, director of the economic growth office of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences told the Global Times on Monday.The technology sector has grown rapidly, and the proportion of strategic emerging industries expanded in 2018, with breakthroughs in key areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and nanotechnology, industry insiders said.The high-technology sector grew 10.8 percent year-on-year in November 2018, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Similar trends were seen in previous months.Industrial values in computer, communications and other electronic equipment manufacturing increased 13.4 percent in the January-November period, while major industrial enterprises only expanded by 6.3 percent during the same period.High-technology and equipment manufacturing is expected to lend further support for high-quality industrial growth, as institutional barriers to innovation capabilities in the scientific and technological fields will be gradually reduced, a 2019 growth perspective research report released by the NBS in late December showed.But to get through this critical period of upgrading, it's essential for China to address shortcomings in its practical technology innovation and basic research capacity, said Yuan.The proportion of research and development (R&D) investment in China's GDP is 2.07 percent, ranking No.6 among major economies, according to a research of visualcapitalist.com published in October. Only one Chinese company, Huawei, is among the top 20 R&D corporate spenders in the world.Based on the experience of 2018, China has reached new frontier in many areas and experienced many external pressures, Yuan said. "We can only go forward on our own. But we need more than just investment - we also need a better environment for scientific innovation."According to the innovation index released in December by the NBS, China has made great progress in creating a positive climate for innovation.It's more important now to compare the country with other advanced countries than with China's past, Tian Yun, director of the China Society of Macroeconomics Research Center, told the Global Times on Monday."Talented people play fundamental roles in technological advancement and industry upgrading, so China should attach great importance to education improvement so that more talents will enter into key innovations," Tian said.