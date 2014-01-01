Thailand ax Rajevac after Asian Cup horror show

Thailand have fired coach Milovan Rajevac following a humiliating 4-1 thrashing by India in their opening Asian Cup game on Sunday.



The 65-year-old Serb, who took charge of Thailand in 2017, paid the price after the War Elephants conceded three second-half goals to slump to a shock defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.



Thai soccer chiefs took a dim view of their Group A flop and acted swiftly to remove ­Rajevac the morning after.



"The result is not what is expected of the Thai national team and that our supporters deserve," Thailand's FA President Somyot Poompanmoung said.



"Like all Thai football fans across the country, I am also disappointed with the result. But as president of the football association, I cannot stand still with this problem."



Former assistant coach Sirisak Yodyardthai will assume control of the team when they face Bahrain on Thursday, Thai officials added.



Rajevac, who has had spells in charge of Algeria and Qatar, famously steered Ghana to the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup where they were beaten on penalties by Uruguay.



But he was left shellshocked by Thailand's horror show against underdogs India, whose veteran striker Sunil Chhetri scored twice, overtaking Lionel Messi's 65 international goals in the process.



Thailand, appearing for the first time since co-hosting the Asian Cup in 2007, have now won just one of 21 games at the continent's showcase competition.



