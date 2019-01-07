Chinese vice president to attend WEF in Davos: Foreign Ministry

A view of venues for Summer Davos in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province. File photo: Li Xuanmin/GT

Vice President Wang Qishan will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland later this month and speak on issues ranging from the Chinese economy to economic globalization, China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.Wang will also meet with WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab and hold talks with other attendees at the high-profile gathering of global leaders and executives in the Swiss resort town, according to Lu Kang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Asked about whether Wang will meet with US President Donald Trump, who is also planning to attend the meeting, Lu said that he is not aware of such arrangements.Though speeches at the event, Wang will further explain China's stance on economic development, economic globalization and other "major" global issues, Lu said, adding that China welcomes all sides to join hands and build an open world economy.Wang's message about building an open global economy is likely to be viewed in close comparison with speeches by the US president, who has been focusing on his "America First" agenda and bashed global free trade.Trump also attended the meeting last year but he defied predictions that he would criticize global free trade, which is what the WEF advocates, and instead declared that America was "open for business."