Chinese construction giant to build academy for training workers in Egypt

Egypt has approved a request by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) to establish an academy for training Egyptian workers, state media reported Monday.



The New Urban Communities Authorities (NUCA), an agency under the Housing Ministry, allocated 20.16 hectares in Egypt's new administrative capital to establish a training academy for Egyptian workers to learn the most advanced methods in the construction sector.



According to the NUCA, the academy seeks "to provide professional workers to meet the urgent demands and needs in the projects run at the new capital."



The academy will be run by the CSCEC for seven years, after which the building and equipment of the academy will be transferred to the NUCA.



The CSCEC has been carrying out the construction of the central business district in Egypt's new capital, some 50 km east of the capital Cairo.



The construction work, which started in 2018, will be finished in 3.5 years, the CSCEC's chief executive officer told Xinhua.

