Trump national security adviser adjusts conditions for US Syria withdrawal

US President Donald Trump's national security adviser on Sunday set out conditions for the withdrawal of American troops from Syria, saying the defense of allies must first be assured.
The comments by John Bolton during a visit to Israel signalled a far more gradual US withdrawal than initially set out by Trump, whose December 19 announcement concerned allies and led to the resignation of defense secretary Jim Mattis.
Trump himself has more recently spoken of "slowly" sending troops home "over a period of time," and Bolton laid out some of the conditions required before it takes place.
"We're going to be discussing the president's decision to withdraw, but to do so from northeast Syria in a way that makes sure that ISIS
is defeated and is not able to revive itself and become a threat again," Bolton said when meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
"And to make sure that the defense of Israel and our other friends in the region is absolutely assured, and to take care of those who have fought with us against ISIS and other terrorist groups."
Israel is especially worried over whether the withdrawal will allow its main enemy Iran to expand its presence in the neighboring country.
Netanyahu has pledged to continue to act against Iran in Syria.
Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria against what it says are Iranian military targets and deliveries of advanced weapons to Hezbollah, a Shiite Lebanese militia backed by Tehran.
Earlier in the day, Bolton told journalists traveling with him that conditions such as guarantees on the safety of Kurdish allies must be met before American troops are withdrawn, NBC News reported.
Bolton also said all 2,000 US forces may not be pulled out, according to the report.
He said the withdrawal would take place in northeastern Syria, while some forces could remain to the south at the al-Tanf garrison as part of efforts to counter Iran's presence.
"There are objectives that we want to accomplish that condition the withdrawal," said Bolton, according to NBC.