Hong Kong's foreign currency reserves up in December

Hong Kong's foreign currency reserve assets increased to 424.6 billion US dollars in December from 423.2 billion US dollars in November, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday.



Including unsettled foreign exchange contracts, foreign currency reserve assets at the end of December rose to 417.4 billion US dollars from 416 billion US dollars in November.



The total foreign currency reserve assets of 424.6 billion US dollars represent about seven times the currency in circulation or 46 percent of Hong Kong dollar M3.

