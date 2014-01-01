With president abroad, Gabon officers stage coup attempt

Soldiers in Gabon burst into state radio offices early Monday and called on the people to "rise up," in an apparent coup attempt as ailing President Ali Bongo is out of the country.



Shots were heard the around state television headquarters in Libreville, capital of the oil-rich West African nation, at about the same time as the message was read at 6:30 am local time.



Military vehicles blocked access to the boulevard where the offices are located. The developments came as Bongo is recovering at a private residence in the Moroccan capital Rabat after suffering a stroke.



A message was read on state radio by a man identifying himself as Lieutenant Ondo Obiang Kelly, deputy commander of the Republican Guard and head of the Patriotic Youth Movement of the Gabonese Defence and Security Forces.



He announced a "national restoration council" would be formed. The movement "calls on all young people from forces for the defense and security and Gabonese young people to join us," the officer said.



Three soldiers wearing the green beret of the Republican Guard were visible on a video of the speech circulating on social media. "We cannot abandon our homeland," the officer said.



"The eagerly awaited day has arrived when the army has decided to put itself on the side of the people in order to save Gabon from chaos.



"If you are eating, stop; if you are having a drink, stop; if you are sleeping, wake up. Wake up your neighbors... rise up as one and take control of the street," he said.





