Chinese vice president to attend WEF annual meeting in Davos
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/7 20:42:30
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will visit Switzerland and attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos from Jan. 21 to 24, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Monday.
Wang is making the visit and attending WEF annual meeting at the invitation of Ueli Maurer, president of Swiss Confederation, and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab, spokesperson Lu Kang said.
During his attendance at the WEF annual meeting, Wang will deliver a speech, meet with Schwab, and exchange views with those attending the meeting, Lu said at a press briefing.
Responding to external views and comments on the economic situation in China, Lu said that China's economy has on the whole maintained stable performance and is making progress.
Lu said that in spite of external uncertainties and unstable factors, the positive momentum of China's economy over the long run will remain unchanged, as China enjoys "enough resilience and great potential" for its development.
"We are strongly confident about the positive momentum of China's economic fundamentals over the long run, as well as achieving the goal of maintaining a medium-high rate of growth while advancing toward a medium-high level of development," he added.
At the upcoming WEF annual meeting, Wang will further expound on China's views and propositions about its development, economic globalization, and other major international issues, according to the spokesperson.
"We welcome all parties to work with China, based on the principle of seeking shared benefits via extensive consultation and joint contribution, to advance an open world economy and the common development of humanity," Lu said.