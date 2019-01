Farmers work in the field beside the cole flowers at Luoping County in Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Mao Hong)

Farmers work in the field beside the cole flowers at Luoping County in Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Mao Hong)

Farmers work in the field beside the cole flowers at Luoping County in Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Mao Hong)