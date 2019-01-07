China sees more invention patents in 2018

The number of new invention patents registered on the Chinese mainland increased by about 18 percent in 2018, according to a meeting of the heads of intellectual property rights (IPR) administrations on Monday.



By the end of 2018, there were about 1.6 million invention patents from the Chinese mainland, rising 18.1 percent year on year. The number of valid registrations of trademarks reached 18.05 million, up 32.8 percent.



In 2018, 31,000 trademark violation cases, with a total value of 550 million yuan (about 80.3 million US dollars), were investigated. A total of 510 million yuan were confiscated as fines.



Chief of the State Administration for Market Regulation Zhang Mao said the IPR had played an increasingly prominent role in the country's economic and social development.



Zhang called for improved IPR review efficiency, reinforced IPR protection and enhanced international competitiveness and influence.

