China opposes US provocation in its territorial waters: FM

China on Monday voiced firm opposition to a US warship trespassing into China's territorial waters off the Xisha Islands, and urged the US side to immediately stop such kind of provocative actions.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a daily news briefing that the USS McCampbell trespassed into China's territorial waters off the Xisha Islands earlier Monday without permission of the Chinese government, while China soon sent military vessel and aircraft to identify the US warship, made a warning and demanded that it leave the area.



China has lodged solemn representation to the US side in this regard, Lu said, noting that the action has violated Chinese and relevant international laws, infringing on China's sovereignty and damaging peace, security and order of the area.



"China firmly opposes and urges the US side to stop such kind of provocative operations immediately," the spokesperson said, adding that China would continue taking necessary measures to defend its national sovereignty and security.



Responding to questions about the impact such provocative actions will have on the ongoing China-US trade consultations, Lu said it would be beneficial to both countries as well as the world to properly solve various problems between China and the US, including the trade issues.



"Both sides should be responsible for creating a good atmosphere for it," he said.

