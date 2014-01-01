Cooperation needed in air pollution fight: experts

Experts on Monday called for cooperation between China and South Korea to fight air pollution in Northeast Asia rather than blaming each other for the problem, after Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said China was the main source of the hazardous fine dust over South Korea.

"Air pollution is reciprocal due to the air current of different seasons, it's meaningless to blame on each other," Wang Gengchen, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Atmospheric Physics Institute, told the Global Times on Monday.

"Smog has become a regional problem which requires cooperation."

The Seoul mayor said earlier on Monday that research papers from municipal and South Korean laboratories said that around 50 to 60 percent of fine dust over the country is from China, Yonhap News Agency reported.

However, Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment spokesperson Liu Youbin said last month that most of the smog over Seoul was locally generated.

Even some South Korean experts believe that the country's air pollution is homegrown.

Kim Shin-do, a professor of environmental engineering at the University of Seoul, told Financial Times that the South Korean government is "sitting idly by while passing the buck to China."

The Seoul mayor, however, also proposed closer cooperation and discussions between the two countries to reduce the fine dust.

Meantime, the drastic decrease of particulate matter (PM2.5) in China has triggered another debate.

Research by Harvard's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and the Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology shows this quick fall has triggered a rise in ground-level ozone pollution.

The paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences says China has managed to reduce levels of fine particulate matter emissions by roughly 40 percent in just four years.

It also noted that "The most important cause of the increasing ozone appears to be the decrease in PM2.5, slowing down the sink of hydroperoxy radicals and thus speeding up ozone production."

But the paper called for the decrease of oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds to overcome that effect as China has a pressing need to continue to reduce PM2.5 levels.





