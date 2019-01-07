Chinese mainland stocks surge on monetary easing, outlook for trade talks with US

Photo: VCG

China's main stock indexes surged on Monday, buoyed by a decision by the country's central bank late last week to unleash billions of dollars into the financial markets to boost liquidity, as well as upbeat news of negotiations between Chinese and US officials to end the damaging trade war.The Shenzhen Component Index was up 1.58 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.72 percent. The NASDAQ-style ChiNext rose 1.84 percent.The People's Bank of China (PBC), China's central bank, announced late on Friday that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), the amount of cash banks are required to hold as reserves, by one percentage point.The move, which will take effect in two steps on January 15 and 25, could release a total of 1.5 trillion yuan ($218.4 billion) of liquidity into the country's banking system amid persistent downward pressure on China."The scale of this round of RRR cuts exceeded market expectations," Yang Delong, chief economist at the Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management Company, wrote in a note shared with the Global Times on Monday, noting the move to support companies financing could ease the downward pressure.Yang noted that expected measures from the government, including further monetary easing and cuts to business taxes and fees, will help reverse the economic slowdown and lift equities listed in the Chinese mainland.In another upbeat development for equity markets, Chinese and US trade officials kicked off a fresh round of negotiations in Beijing on Monday. The vice-ministerial level trade talks were the first face-to-face meetings between the two countries since their leaders reached a 90-day truce deal on December 1.While the talks are unlikely to make any major breakthroughs soon, they will help lay the groundwork for a deal before the deadline of March 1, as officials from both sides, facing shared worries over economic slowdowns and market turmoil, appear more willing to strike a deal to end the trade war.Markets in the mainland and around the world are watching closely the progress of the ongoing trade talks, as the trade war between the world's two largest economies starts to weigh on economic growth and market performances.