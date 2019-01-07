2 new South Pars platforms ready for production

Executor of the South Pars development plan of Phase 13 said that by registering an unprecedented record in offshore industry, two platforms of South Pars phases 13 were ready to produce and transport gas to the land refinery.
The development and exploitation of various phases of the world's largest gas field is accelerating and other sectors will become operational by the end of the current Iranian year (will end March 21, 2019).
Setting up of various phases of South Pars after the establishment of the government of President Hassan Rouhani was one of the main priorities of the Ministry of Oil, which increased production more than 2 times.
'When the sea pipeline is being prepared, the gas sending will begin阿 to land refinery,' Payam Motamed added.
Executor of the South Pars development plan of Phase 13 clarified the torches of these decks to be lightened simultaneously on the third day of the 13D platform and the fourth working day of the 13B platform, adding that with the full set up of two platforms of Phase 13 of South Pars, production of one billion cubic feet of enriched sour gas (equivalent to 28 million cubic meters) would be realized.