US-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Monday with all of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.



Shares of NetEase and New New Oriental rose 4.24 percent and 3.62 percent respectively, leading the advancers in the top 10 stocks of the index.



US stocks closed higher in volatile trading on Monday as investors digested key economic data.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 98.19 points, or 0.42 percent, to 23,531.35. The S&P 500 was up 17.75 points, or 0.70 percent, to 2,549.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 84.61 points, or 1.26 percent, to 6,823.47.



As of Friday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 2,336.62, marking a 1.98-percent increase for both the month-to-date returns and the year-to-date returns.

