British MPs to resume debate on Brexit bill Wednesday

Photo taken on Jan. 7. 2019 shows the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. MPs returned to Westminster Monday after the festive and new year break, and will resume debate on the Brexit bill on Wednesday, with the crucial vote expected in the early part of the following week. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

Demonstrators hold placards outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, on Jan. 7. 2019. MPs returned to Westminster Monday after the festive and new year break, and will resume debate on the Brexit bill on Wednesday, with the crucial vote expected in the early part of the following week. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

Photo taken on Jan. 7. 2019 shows the Winston Churchill's statue outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. MPs returned to Westminster Monday after the festive and new year break, and will resume debate on the Brexit bill on Wednesday, with the crucial vote expected in the early part of the following week. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

Photo taken on Jan. 7. 2019 shows the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. MPs returned to Westminster Monday after the festive and new year break, and will resume debate on the Brexit bill on Wednesday, with the crucial vote expected in the early part of the following week. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

Flags of EU and the United Kingdom are seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, on Jan. 7. 2019. MPs returned to Westminster Monday after the festive and new year break, and will resume debate on the Brexit bill on Wednesday, with the crucial vote expected in the early part of the following week. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

Demonstrators stand outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, on Jan. 7. 2019. MPs returned to Westminster Monday after the festive and new year break, and will resume debate on the Brexit bill on Wednesday, with the crucial vote expected in the early part of the following week. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

Demonstrators hold placards outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, on Jan. 7. 2019. MPs returned to Westminster Monday after the festive and new year break, and will resume debate on the Brexit bill on Wednesday, with the crucial vote expected in the early part of the following week. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

Photo taken on Jan. 7. 2019 shows the Winston Churchill's statue outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. MPs returned to Westminster Monday after the festive and new year break, and will resume debate on the Brexit bill on Wednesday, with the crucial vote expected in the early part of the following week. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)