Participants enjoy Yoga with Cats class in Houston

Yoga participants play with cats before a yoga class at the El Gato Coffeehouse, a cat cafe in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Jan. 6, 2019. During the Yoga with Cats class, cats walk freely among people's mats. Yoga participants said that it was a calm and fun experience with the cats. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

