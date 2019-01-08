Ex-Thai PM Yingluck now chairwoman of Chinese port company

Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has become the chairwoman and legal representative of Shantou International Container Terminals (SICT) in South China's Guangdong Province, Chinese news site guancha.cn reported on Monday.



The ownership change took place on December 12, according to the report. SICT has registered capital of $88 million and is a member of global port network Hutchison Ports, with the latter holding a 70 percent stake, according to SICT's website. Its minority shareholders include the State-asset watchdog in Shantou.



However, the report said the website of Hutchison had removed SICT from its network of ports.



SICT runs three shipping lines linking the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and South Korea.



In August 2017, Yingluck secretly departed Thailand via Cambodia and reportedly found her way to the United Arab Emirates before she traveled to Britain with the passport of a third country.



Her trip preceded a verdict of the Thai Supreme Court in September 2017, which found her guilty of misconduct charges involving a rice subsidy program implemented during her civilian government several years ago.



She was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison under the Thai Supreme Court ruling.