People busy with drying fish in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh

Fish are dried in the sun at a plant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Jan. 7, 2019. People are now busy drying fish in Cox's Bazar, some 292 km southeast of Dhaka. (Xinhua/Naim-ul-karim)

People dry fish at a plant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Jan. 7, 2019. People are now busy drying fish in Cox's Bazar, some 292 km southeast of Dhaka. (Xinhua/Naim-ul-karim)

People dry fish in the sun at a plant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Jan. 7, 2019. People are now busy drying fish in Cox's Bazar, some 292 km southeast of Dhaka. (Xinhua/Naim-ul-karim)

People transport dried fish at a plant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Jan. 7, 2019. People are now busy drying fish in Cox's Bazar, some 292 km southeast of Dhaka. (Xinhua/Naim-ul-karim)

People dry fish in the sun at a plant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Jan. 7, 2019. People are now busy drying fish in Cox's Bazar, some 292 km southeast of Dhaka. (Xinhua/Naim-ul-karim)

A woman transports a basket of dried fish at a plant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Jan. 7, 2019. People are now busy drying fish in Cox's Bazar, some 292 km southeast of Dhaka. (Xinhua/Naim-ul-karim)

A woman dries fish in the sun at a plant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Jan. 7, 2019. People are now busy drying fish in Cox's Bazar, some 292 km southeast of Dhaka. (Xinhua/Naim-ul-karim)

A man shows dried fish at a plant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Jan. 7, 2019. People are now busy drying fish in Cox's Bazar, some 292 km southeast of Dhaka. (Xinhua/Naim-ul-karim)

A man shows dried fish at a plant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Jan. 7, 2019. People are now busy drying fish in Cox's Bazar, some 292 km southeast of Dhaka. (Xinhua/Naim-ul-karim)

A child shows dried fish at a plant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Jan. 7, 2019. People are now busy drying fish in Cox's Bazar, some 292 km southeast of Dhaka. (Xinhua/Naim-ul-karim)

People process dried fish at a plant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Jan. 7, 2019. People are now busy drying fish in Cox's Bazar, some 292 km southeast of Dhaka. (Xinhua/Naim-ul-karim)