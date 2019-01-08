Farmers harvest radishes amid cold weather in Srinagar City

A farmer harvests radishes in a snow-covered field at outskirts of Srinagar City, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Jan. 7, 2019. Farmers have started harvesting radishes amid cold weather conditions in the region. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Farmers wash radishes in boats at outskirts of Srinagar City, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Jan. 7, 2019. Farmers have started harvesting radishes amid cold weather conditions in the region. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)