Pic story: Iranian painter pursuing dream in China

Mehraz Karami paints at his workshop in Shanbei Village of Daixi Town in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 7, 2019. Iranian Mehraz Karami, who was born in Tehran in 1993, has shown his interest in Chinese culture ever since his childhood. He came to Daixi Town and set up his own painting workshop at the end of 2017 after graduation from east China's Shanghai. He said he hoped to stay in China and become an artist. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Mehraz Karami arranges paintings at his workshop in Shanbei Village of Daixi Town in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 7, 2019.

Mehraz Karami carries a painting at Shanbei Village in Daixi Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 7, 2019.

Mehraz Karami walks out of his workshop at Shanbei Village in Daixi Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 7, 2019.

Staff members of a guesthouse learn oil painting under the instruction of Mehraz Karami at his workshop in Shanbei Village of Daixi Town in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 7, 2019.

Mehraz Karami (L) paints on an ornament designed by his girlfriend Chen Xiaoqiong (R) at his workshop in Shanbei Village in Daixi Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 7, 2019.