Shaanxi launches $730 million fund to ease financing pressure for private firms

Northwest China's Shaanxi Province will launch a 5 billion yuan ($730 million) bailout fund for private enterprises in an attempt to help ease the difficulties in financing, to fulfill one of the government's recent policies to support Chinese private companies.



The local government is also aiming to increase the proportion of loans to private enterprises to no less than 50 percent of all new corporate loans provided by banks within three years, according to a statement released by the provincial government of Shaanxi Province.



The bailout fund is to be launched by the provincial government in cooperation with provincial State-owned enterprises, financial institutions and brokerages.



Shaanxi is among the many provinces in China to have launched bailout funds to try to help private enterprises with financing problems.



In October, 2018, Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, became the first city in China to launch a bailout fund. According to the Xinhua News Agency, 68 companies have already received finance from the fund, as of December 7, 2018.



China is strengthening its efforts to support private firms by unveiling several policies. For example, North China's Tianjin, has introduced 19 new policies aimed at helping private companies, by reducing taxes and encouraging innovation and market expansion, chinanews.com reported.





