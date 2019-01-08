Potted plants enter season of sales in Nantong City, E China's Jiangsu

Gardeners work at an agricultural park in Chengdong Township of Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Jan. 7, 2019. As the Chinese Lunar New Year is drawing near, the potted plants have entered its season of sales in Chengdong Township. (Xinhua/Xiang Zhonglin)

