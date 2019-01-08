Huawei sues US tech firm InterDigital over royalty rate

A file photo of Huawei products store in China. Photo: VCG

Huawei has extensive experience in intellectual property rights protection and is good at doing so, an industry analyst and patent lawyer told the Global Times, commenting on the company's latest lawsuit against a US firm over IPR.China's Huawei Technologies filed a lawsuit against US wireless technology provider InterDigital, alleging it violated an obligation to license patents on fair terms and asking for a reasonable royalty rate, Reuters reported.The allegation said the patents licensed, which are significant to 3G, 4G and 5G wireless telecommunication standards, were not based on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms, also known as FRAND terms in the licensing commitment, the report said.The lawsuit was submitted to a Chinese local court, the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court, on January 2.Huawei asked the court to determine a fair royalty rate that would apply to its wireless products from 2019 to 2023 to continue cooperating with InterDigital.Huawei did not respond to a request for comment as of the time of publication.In response to the Global Times' inquiry, InterDigital said the company is "happy to have the rate for a license set by neutral third-party arbitration" when any disagreement occurs. InterDigital sees Huawei as a "valued customer" as well as a valued partner whose R&D is a major standards contributor to 5G technology and is a standards-essential patent holder.InterDigital needs many standard-essential patents (SEP) which are necessities for technology companies in the telecommunications industry, said Lin Wei, director and lawyer at Beijing-based Dare & Sure Law Firm on Tuesday."Huawei has extensive experience in intellectual property protection and is good at doing so. It has the right to accuse infringement as well as to fight against improper behavior of its obligees," Lin added, saying more Chinese companies are becoming aware of intellectual property protection.Huawei's lawsuit is only a part of the company's protection of its intellectual property and there will be more Chinese companies becoming aware of their patent protection, because their technology is continually evolving, Xiang Ligang, chief executive of telecom industry news site cctime.com, told the Global Times on Tuesday."Huawei wants to earn profits in America, and so, will hope all the disputes could be settled in a mutually agreeable manner," he added.