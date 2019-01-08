Xi honors two academicians with China's top science award

President Xi Jinping presented China's top science award to Liu Yongtan and Qian Qihu on Tuesday for their outstanding contributions to scientific and technological innovation.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, granted award medals and certificates to them at an annual ceremony held in Beijing to honor distinguished scientists, engineers, and research achievements.



Liu Yongtan is an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), and Qian Qihu is a CAE academician.



Xi shook hands with them and expressed congratulations.



Other leaders, including Li Keqiang, Wang Huning, and Han Zheng, were also present.

