Wedomé introduces face-scanning payment service

A girl is experiencing face-scanning payment at a Wedomé bakery store. Photo: Courtesy of Wedomé



As going cashless continues to be the common trend, mobile payment is no longer a fresh thing for Chinese consumers. The Chinese bakery brand Wedomé has come up with a new method of payment that makes it more convenient than the popular mobile payment - the face-scanning payment. As going cashless continues to be the common trend, mobile payment is no longer a fresh thing for Chinese consumers. The Chinese bakery brand Wedomé has come up with a new method of payment that makes it more convenient than the popular mobile payment - the face-scanning payment.

According to Wedomé, the new payment option is a collaborative work with Alibaba's Alipay. With the assistance of Alipay's face-scanning function, one can face towards the camera on an electronic device set up in the bakery stores to make a payment. Since the new payment was launched on December 13, it has successfully increased the efficiency of cashiers by 60 percent. Currently, there are five Wedomé bakery stores that provide this latest digital payment service.

Established in 1996, the company has opened up 300 bakery stores in Beijing, serving around 30 million customers every year. In recent days, they have tried to introduce more digital elements into their daily business operations. For example, last May, they have collaborated with Alibaba for the launch of the first domestic unmanned smart bakery store in Beijing that enables customers to pay through a self-service machine instead of a cashier.