Puzzle

1 Storage story6 Home field10 Wriggly swimmers14 Obsessed with video games, say15 Sky blue, to Brigitte16 Dentist's request17 Noah's ark, to a pair of wildebeests?19 Baked chip type20 Abner's partner of old radio21 Tennis judge's shout22 "Mazel ___!"24 Give a nickname to25 Cleared the chalkboard27 Stitch used when knitting a baby sweater?29 Landlady's favorite musical?30 WWII female32 Burst of electricity33 2016 NCAA women's basketball champs35 Many shelter animals36 Swishing part of a rodeo ride?38 Prohibit40 Deep, dark hole41 Atrocities42 Shape of Ford's logo43 Hatcher or Garr47 Destroy an invasive bamboo crop?49 Political debate topics51 WWII battle zone52 Antiquated53 Surfer's requirement?: Abbr.54 1040 preparer, for short55 On cloud ___57 Sign at a health supplement store?60 Lacrosse score61 Beehive State athletes62 Toe problems63 Hampton and Red Roof64 Chatty pet65 Look after1 Fishing pier figure2 Professor's job protection3 Novelist Capote4 SSNs, e.g.5 Travel by bike6 Tightly strung7 Israeli submachine gun8 Countrylike9 A/C cooling agent10 Telepathy initials11 Labor day offering?12 Form of public worship13 Livestock stalls18 California's state tree23 Panoramas26 Five o'clock shadow27 Space that might contain a kegerator28 Sticklers31 ___ Arbor, Michigan34 It's been shortening since 191135 In vogue36 Late senator John McCain, e.g.37 Jump-starting org. for entrepreneurs38 Profit-driven "Star Trek" race39 Prolonged applause, usually42 Actively working44 Trick-taking card game45 Turn from sin46 Parents' lay-down-the-law words48 Holder of wedding memories50 Eyeglasses, informally53 Birth announcement start56 Ernie of golf58 Hankering59 "___ is me!"

Solution