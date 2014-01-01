China cracks down on gun crimes, explosives ahead of the 70th anniversary of country’s founding

By Leng Shumei Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/8 17:48:39





Zhao Kezhi, Chinese State Councilor and Public Security Minister, called for strengthening the fight against gun crimes and explosives at a conference on gun and explosives held in Beijing on Monday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Zhao called for more efforts in a campaign against such crimes, including the elimination of risks from guns and explosives, and building a secure and stable social environment during the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.



China launched a two-year-long special campaign against crimes involving guns and explosives in February 2018. Some 43,000 suspects were arrested during the campaign.



Li Jingsheng, an official with the



Gun ownership by private citizens is forbidden by law in China.



Li said that China dealt with 37,000 gun and explosive cases and cracked down 416 gangs. "China has become one of the countries with the lowest gun crime rates and is one of the safest places in the world," Li said.



Li Wei, a Beijing-based anti-terrorism expert, told the Global Times on Tuesday that guns and explosives are major tools used by terrorists and can seriously harm social security.



Li pointed out that the gun trade on the dark web creates new challenge to the country's campaign against such crimes due to the channel's secrecy.



The country should also strengthen crackdown and management on gun smuggling from some neighbor countries in the Southeast Asia as well as domestic manufacturers, he said.

