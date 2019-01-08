China reconsiders lenient punishment meted out to juveniles who commit serious crimes

○ A white paper from a court finds the number of high-profile juvenile felonies has increased in recent years○ The Chinese public has been questioning whether the minimum age of criminal responsibility is too old○ Lack of parental care, increasing materialism and violent influences from the internet and video games are blamed for trend

Juvenile prisoners perform the song "Grateful Heart" in juvenile prison in Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi Province on January 17, 2017.

Legal blank space

It was the last day of 2018. One couple in Hengnan county, Central China's Hunan Province, however, would never see the new year arrive. In the evening, the couple was found dead inside their house, lying in pools of blood. The suspect was their 13-year-old son, surnamed Luo, who allegedly killed them with a 20-centimeter hammer that belonged to his carpenter father, according to local media reports and Hengnan county's police department.An hour after the murder, Luo was spotted in an Internet cafe about 15 kilometers to his home. There, he sat in front of the computer and played video games for two hours, according to a report by Southern Weekly. The next morning, he fled his hometown and boarded a train to Dali, a city in Southwest China's Yunnan Province which is popular among tourists.Hengnan county's police department later announced on its Wechat account that Luo was arrested on January 2 in Yunnan Province. Luo admitted to having committed the crime, and the case is under further investigation.While it isn't yet disclosed what will happen to the juvenile offender, there is one thing for sure: he will not go to jail. According to Chinese criminal law, the minimum age of criminal responsibility in China is 14. Teenagers aged between 14 and 16 can only be prosecuted for eight felonies including murder, arson, rape and robbery. Overall, juveniles aged between 14 and 18 are encouraged by law to be given lenient sentences.The Chinese public, however, has been questioning whether the minimum age of criminal responsibility is too old as the number of high-profile juvenile felonies has increased in recent years. Several weeks before, on December 2, another murder, by a 12-year-old boy in Yuanjiang, also in Hunan Province, of his mother at home sparked heated controversy on social media after he was released and returned to his middle school within a week of his arrest. The upheaval online and among parents of his classmates forced the local government to send him to a rehabilitation center.The two murders are not the only juvenile murder cases that happened in recent years. In 2012, a 13-year-old girl in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region killed her classmate and cut off her head and arms because she thought the victim was too pretty, the Yangtze Daily reported. Since the girl was below the age of criminal responsibility, no criminal lawsuit could be filed and the intermediate court in the city of Hechi, where the murder occurred, judged that the parents of the offender only need to compensate 108,000 yuan ($15,762) to the victim's parents.In 2016, a 13-year-old boy in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region who killed two girls and one boy, aged 4, 8 and 7 respectively, was sent to a rehabilitation center for three years without criminal charges, according to thepaper.cn.Apart from murder, robbery and sexual crimes are also common among teenagers. In March, a girl in Hubei Province was threatened by a 13-year-old boy who asked her to give him all her money with a knife. As she didn't have any money, the boy asked her to take off her clothes and cut her, thepaper.cn reported.

A procuratorate employee in Changde, Central China's Hunan Province reads a brochure on preventing juvenile crime to local middle school students on April 23, 2015. Photos: CFP

Lack of rehabilitation

Getting younger











Some legal experts and lawyers are calling for the lowering of the minimum age for criminal responsibility. They include Li Chunsheng, a seasoned lawyer from Hubei Province, who suggested that the threshold for criminal responsibility should be lowered from 14 to 12.According to Li, the current age limit lacks a deterring effect on underage crimes and even encourages young peers to commit crimes as they would think that if they are to commit crimes, they should do it when they are young, China Youth Daily reported.In the meantime, he thinks as Chinese society evolves and more and more children show a more mature mental age, the 14-year-old threshold is outdated.Li said lowering the age from 14 to 12 also conforms to international standards on children's rights. The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, for example, recommends countries to set this minimum age at 12 or higher.In 2017, a draft law which lowered the minimum age for administrative detention from 16 to 14 was met with controversy over whether it was proper or too harsh on children. Administrative detention is punishment for offenses that don't constitute crimes.Some experts say the lowering of age limit won't change the increasing juvenile crimes in China, and what is more urgent is a new legal and rehabilitation system to help prevent juvenile crime and rehabilitate juveniles.According to the law, underage offenders can theoretically be educated by their parents, or sent to reform schools or rehabilitation centers.Asking parents to educate the young offenders, however, doesn't help much because many young offenders are from broken families.Rehabilitation centers, on the other hand, are often associated with stigma and a social reputation that locking young offenders together will only make them worse. A 1995 regulation on underage offenders also says that sending offenders to these facilities should be strictly controlled, and as long as the parents of the offender are capable of educating the child, the child is barred from going to these rehabilitation centers or schools.Many parents as a result are reluctant to send their children to these facilities. In the Hubei robbery case, for example, parents of the 13-year-old offender refused to allow their son to go to the rehabilitation center, thepaper.cn reported.Li calls for a better legal system targeting young juveniles, and said Chinese laws should require a third-party, rather than the parents, to evaluate whether the young offender should be sent to rehabilitation facilities.Junior offenders in China are getting younger, reports in recent years show.According to a white paper on juvenile crime published by the Beijing No.1 Intermediate People's Court in 2017 analyzing juvenile crimes on trial at the court from June 2009 to June 2017, "One key characteristic of underage crimes is that offenders are increasingly younger."In the eight-year period, the court dealt with 272 first-trial cases and 173 appeals. It said violent crimes, property crimes and sexual crimes are the main types of crimes committed by juveniles.Statistics from the Justice Big Data Institute at the Supreme People's Court show that from the beginning of 2016 to the end of 2017, among all the cases involving underage defendants, 68.08 percent of defendants are junior middle school students.Qu Xinjiu, dean of the Criminal Justice School at the China University of Political Science and Law, said China's rapid economic growth in recent years and growing access to the Internet contributed to this alarming trend."While the Internet broadened the horizons of young people, it also allowed them to be exposed to many dangerous, negative things. Take online games for example. Although they can be educational, many of these games are full of elements of violence. Juveniles who are not psychologically mature enough can be misguided," he told the Global Times.According to the white paper by the Beijing court, the lack of parental care is also a key factor to the increase of young offenders. More than one out of three young offenders come from broken families or are orphaned. Among juvenile offenders aged between 14 and 18 who are given sentences of seven years or more, more than one out of two have single-parents or are orphaned.In the case of Luo, local media reports said that he was addicted to video games and had spent 800 yuan out of 1,000 yuan his father gave him to pay tuition fees on video games prior to the murder. According to local media, Luo's father, a carpenter, is the sole bread winner in his home. His mother is mentally disabled.