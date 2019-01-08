Chang Ya-chung aims to lead KMT toward ending cross-Straits hostility, prepare for unification





The public is guessing which Kuomintang (KMT) Party members are going to bid to head the party ahead of the elections for the leader of Taiwan in 2020.Chang Ya-chung, known as an academician, surprised the public by announcing his candidacy on a political TV program on January 4.Chang said he "could not bear to see Taiwan keep falling," so he decided to run to be the KMT candidate in 2020.Chang told the Global Times on January 5 that he will begin with political arrangements to lead to unification which is "how to end hostility."

GT: Why did you decide to run the leadership election?



Chang: The decision was made as early as Hung Hsiu-chu, former KMT chairman, failed to take part in the leadership election. I decided to work on the basis of her efforts. Now that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) insists on "Taiwan independence," and some people in the blue camp (KMT supporters) are also taking this route, I cannot bear to see Taiwan keep falling.



I have thought clearly about cross-Straits relations at my age, 40. I've been doing one thing over the past two decades, which is fighting against so-called "Taiwan independence." There should be peace and development instead of war between the two sides of the Straits.

GT: Can we have some of your politics?



Chang: I understand that the mainland's "One country, two systems" for Taiwan is a political arrangement after peaceful unification, and I will start with the political arrangements to lead to unification or "how to end hostilities." The next step is to promote the two sides to move toward integration. Peaceful unification can be achieved on the basis of these two steps.



The process won't take too long, because we Chinese people are wise and able. The two sides see close civil and economic interactions despite the current hostile status. Once the hostility ends, and Taiwan refuses to be a chess piece of the US, the two sides will integrate after three decades.



Once the barrier is removed, how can politicians cut the blood relationship that has lasted for 5,000 years?









Taiwan residents queue to vote in local elections in November 2018. Photo: VCG









GT: Is there any similarity between your politics and the "Once country, two systems" proposed at a gathering to commemorate the 40th anniversary of issuing the Message to Compatriots in Taiwan? How do you comment about the Tsai administration's response?



Chang: "One country, two systems" is an innovative proposal and worth deliberation. However, the DPP maliciously misinforms the people, criticizing the proposal indiscriminately. Some people in the blue camp dare not to give an active response to the proposal for fear of the US.



Tsai has a rather low support rate currently, there is no way for her to abandon "Taiwan independence."

GT: You said that for both the blue camp and green camp, it is hard to get rid of the influence of the US once taking power. Will you be an exception if you win the election?



Chang: I will definitely be an exception. Taiwan can maintain peace with the mainland while keeping a good relationship with the US. However, it doesn't mean that Taiwan has to be a card played by the US.



Shaking off control of the US needs cooperation from the mainland.



The US will surely not be happy to see the signing of a cross-Straits peace agreement. However, it depends on the will of the both sides, and it depends on how the Taiwan leader persuades the people. If I become the leader, I am able to and will make efforts to realize it.

GT: Do you think you will be a "dark horse" even though the outside world holds a negative opinion?



Chang: I believe I will be a "dark horse." Quite a few people think that I am nothing but a professor without political experience. The fact is that I have been participating in work involving elections since 1996. I drafted policies for Mr. Chen Li-an in the 1990s when Taiwan had its first direct leader election. After 2000, I organized and participated in a series of social movements and established an association to promote cross-Straits peace and integration.



I know about the mainland as well as Taiwan, and I have knowledge on international law and politics. In the meantime, I am willing to make excellent plans, becoming a good communicator across the Straits. I am not merely an academician, I am a practitioner of social affairs.



Honestly, it does not completely depend on me to win the election, but on the resolution of the Taiwan society. What I need to do is to awaken the resolution.



