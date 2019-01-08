1 killed, 4 injured, 2 missing in oil tanker blaze off Hong Kong's Lamma Island

One person was killed, four others were injured and another two were missing after an oil tanker caught fire Tuesday off Hong Kong's Lamma Island.



The vessel, carrying oil and chemicals, caught fire at 11:29 a.m. local time at Lamma Southwest Anchorage. The fire was upgraded to No. 3 alarm at 1:33 p.m., according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's information service department.



Among the 26 people aboard, one man was found dead at the scene, while 23 were rescued from sea.



Four of the rescued were injured and sent to hospital. Among them, one was seriously burned, according to the information service department.



Emergency crews and a total of six vessels from the HKSAR government's Fire Service Department and the Marine Region of the Hong Kong Police Force rushed to the scene for rescue.



The fire was brought under control at 3:42 p.m.



The HKSAR Government Flying Service also sent helicopters to search for the two missing people.



Initial investigations showed that the ship was registered in Vietnam. The police was looking into the reason of the fire.

