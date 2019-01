The first dough sculpture-themed museum on Jiaodong Peninsula opened in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, on January 6, 2019. The museum has collected 368 objects, including farm tools, kitchen wares from different periods of time and historical data about the culture of dough sculpting. On Jiaodong Peninsula, people create vivid dough sculptures during festivals, weddings, birthdays and funerals. Photo: VCG