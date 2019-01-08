Expats needed

Elderly people exercise with wooden dumbbells during an event of Respect for the Aged Day at a temple in Tokyo, Japan on September 17, 2018. According to an internal affairs ministry survey, the combined number of men and women at least 65 years old stood at 35.57 million, up 440, 000 from a year earlier, with their proportion of the overall population hitting a record high of 28.1 percent. Photo: IC

Low birth rate and an aging population have cast a dark shadow on the land of the rising sun, forcing the Japanese government to seek new measures to meet a shortfall in the workforce. However, a conservative Japanese society is cautious about inviting foreigners for jobs as it fears being overwhelmed by a tide of immigration.



To meet the demand for more foreign employees, the Japanese government has approved an amendment to the immigration law creating two new visa categories in December.



The law, which goes into effect in April, will put the Shinzo Abe government's plan of bringing in as many as 345,000 foreign workers into action.



The new visa types for blue-collar workers include one for those who could stay up to five years but can't bring in their families. The other one is for those highly skilled foreigners who can bring their families to Japan and may eventually become eligible for residency.



But the move has drawn concern in the country as the debate on its rigid immigration policy has raged for decades.



Conservative country



Liu Jiangyong, vice dean of the Institute of Modern International Relations at Tsinghua University in Beijing, said conservative Japanese consider that foreign workers will destabilize the community.



"Japan is relatively a conservative country, as they believe a huge inflow of foreign workers will jeopardize its domestic stability," he said.



Japan's labor ministry said in January 2018 there were about 1.28 million foreign workers living in the island country.



Chinese led the way with 372,263, followed by the Vietnamese numbering 240,259. Filipinos came in third at 146,798, followed by Brazilians at 117,299 and Nepalese numbering 69,111.



According to a Reuters report in December, blue-collar foreign workers have typically arrived in Japan under three types of visa: long-term visa that began in the 1990s for the mostly Latin American descendents of ethnic Japanese, the visa for technical trainee program and student visa that allows students to work up to 28 hours a week.



Japan's workforce shortage is worsening as the "otaku" culture becomes popular. The term refers to people with obsessive interests, particularly in anime and manga, said Liu Junhong, a research fellow at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations.



"Japan's unemployment rate only accounts for those who are willing to work," he said. "The growing number of otaku means there are more people reluctant to work."



Japanese businesses have long lobbied for liberal immigration rules, saying they struggle to find workers while unemployment hovers around 2.5 percent.



Experts noted that the sudden change in immigration policy can be explained by the political landscape as Japan will have a consumption tax hike in October 2019 and Abe needs the support of the business community.



Media reports have also suggested that many of Japan's low-skilled foreign workers under the technical training program repeatedly faced allegations of abuse. The Japanese government is yet to give a clear response on how to deal with exploitation.



"It is also a concern for foreign workers. People only come when certain rights are guaranteed," Liu Junhong said. "Foreign workers' integration with locals is also a problem."



Abe's government insists the new reforms will not lead to mass immigration, noting that most workers would not seek to settle down in Japan, but immigrants remain a worry for many Japanese.



Recent polls show that slightly more than 50 percent of voters support the new visa scheme, but approval falls below 45 percent when they are asked about allowing migrant workers to settle in Japan for a long term, AFP reported.



The number of foreign residents hit 2.63 million in 2018, accounting for 2 percent of Japan's population, which nearly doubled the figure a decade ago, Asahi Shimbun reported in November.



Surge of Chinese workers?



Though details of implementing the new visas are "under consideration," according to Japan's state broadcaster NHK, Japan may find itself not to be a favorite working destination for international workers.



The NHK report cited a survey by Takuya Hoshino at Daiichi Life Research Institute, saying that the minimum wage in Japan was more than 14 times higher compared to that of China in 2005. But in 2018, the difference was put to less than four times. It is expected to narrow further in the coming years.



As workers need to pay travel expenses and language training fees in order to adapt to life in Japan, higher salary means soliciting more foreign workers, but the economy also plays a role in influencing the decision of migrants, said Liu Jiangyong.



"Though working in Japan often means higher salary, but at times the Japanese yen plunges and the resulting fluctuation in exchange rate may make international workers anxious," Liu Jiangyong told the Global Times.



"It does not make sense if you get the same amount of money in hand working in Japan compared to working domestically," he said, noting the rise in Chinese yuan has thwarted the plans of some Chinese who intended to work in Japan.



Liu Junhong believes Tokyo might seek to negotiate with Beijing over the quota of Chinese permitted to work in Japan as China is the top foreign manpower supplier.



He also added that the bill might be considered symbolic rather than a practical measure as Abe just wants to calm the waters rather than solving chronic labor shortages.



"Both the new visa categories require proficiency in Japanese," he said. "Having such a criterion means there won't be a huge number of foreign workers coming."



