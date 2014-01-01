Shanxi sets up no-coal zones

A total of 11 prefecture-level cities in North China's Shanxi Province, a coal hub, have established no-coal zones in their urban districts to tackle air pollution, local authorities said.



The storage, sale and use of coal are all banned in the no-coal zones, according to the Shanxi Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment.



Exceptions are made for coal-fired electricity generators, large-scale heat providers and industries that use coal as a raw material.

